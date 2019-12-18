|
Judy Kelley Everett, age 72 of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, December 15. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Edith Puckett Kelley; brother, Linton Kelley; stepdaughter, Dana Marie Everett. Mrs. Everett is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Donald Everett, Jefferson; son, Nicholas Shane Overby and wife, Jennifer Overby, Braselton; daughter, Kelly Everett Hemphill and husband Chad, Jefferson; grandchildren, Erin Overby, Jake Overby, Rett Hemphill, Edie Hemphill; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Jimmy Greeson, Buford; sister-in-law, Elaine Kelley, Flowery Branch; aunts, Runnell and Benjamin Youngblood, Buford, Virginia Bagley Puckett, Buford; several nieces, nephews, cousins. Mrs. Everett was born January 14, 1947 in Lawrenceville. She was a 1965 graduate of Buford High School, Buford, a 1969 graduate of Breneau College in Gainesville, with a Bachelors Degree and a 1979 graduate of Georgia State University with a Masters Degree. She was a retired teacher from Gwinnett County Public Schools after 30 years. Her last school to teach at was Harmony Elementary School. She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. Mrs. Everett was a member of the First Baptist Church, Buford. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, P. O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, in memory of Judy Kelley Everett. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford (770) 932-1133
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019