1/
Dr. June W. Parks
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. June W. Parks
Died September 23, 2020
Dr. June W. Parks, age 82, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday September 23rd, 2020 after a brief illness. June was born September 7th, 1938 in White County Georgia to the late Paul Westmoreland Sr. and Beatrice Ash Westmoreland.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Westmoreland, Jr. and Jere Westmoreland.
June attended Tallulah Falls School and graduated as valedictorian from Nacoochee High School class of 1956, where she was an outstanding basketball player. Upon graduation from high school, she graduated from The University of North Georgia with a bachelor's degree in education. She received a master's degree from the University of Georgia, as well as a Doctorate's degree from Nova Southeastern University.
June was an integral part of the White County School System her entire career and became the first principal of Jack P. Nix Elementary School. She was instrumental in helping organizations and businesses expand in White County, such as Unicoi State Park, The Rotary Club and Mountain Valley Community Bank.
After retiring from the school system, she became a successful real estate agent as well as becoming the first woman board member of Mountain Valley Community Bank.
June loved the White County Community and had a passion for children and helping young people succeed. She was one of the biggest and most avid Georgia Bulldog Fans, rarely missing a home or an away football game. GO DAWGS!
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Parks, of Cleveland; son, Wes (Laurie) Parks, of Camden, South Carolina; granddaughters, Caroline (Jon) Watts and Sarah (Chris) Price; grandson, Connor Parks; great-grandchildren; Collins Watts, Peyton Price and Emma Price; brother-in-law, Donald (Nell) Parks; sister-in-law, Kathryn (Don) Wills; special niece, Paulette Anderson (Jon); several other nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends.
Entombment services are scheduled for 1 P.M. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Yonah View Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, Ga. The Rev. Dennis Turner will officiate and Mr. David Hughes will speak.
The family received friends from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
Flowers will be acknowledged or a memorial donation to the Jack P. Nix Library fund or to Cleveland First Baptist Church. Donations can be sent to:
Jack P. Nix Elementary School: 342 West Kytle Street, Cleveland, Ga 30528 or to
Cleveland First Baptist Church: P.O. Box 250, Cleveland, Ga 30528.
To share a memory of leave a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Entombment
01:00 PM
Yonah View Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved