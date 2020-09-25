Dr. June W. Parks
Died September 23, 2020
Dr. June W. Parks, age 82, of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday September 23rd, 2020 after a brief illness. June was born September 7th, 1938 in White County Georgia to the late Paul Westmoreland Sr. and Beatrice Ash Westmoreland.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Westmoreland, Jr. and Jere Westmoreland.
June attended Tallulah Falls School and graduated as valedictorian from Nacoochee High School class of 1956, where she was an outstanding basketball player. Upon graduation from high school, she graduated from The University of North Georgia with a bachelor's degree in education. She received a master's degree from the University of Georgia, as well as a Doctorate's degree from Nova Southeastern University.
June was an integral part of the White County School System her entire career and became the first principal of Jack P. Nix Elementary School. She was instrumental in helping organizations and businesses expand in White County, such as Unicoi State Park, The Rotary Club and Mountain Valley Community Bank.
After retiring from the school system, she became a successful real estate agent as well as becoming the first woman board member of Mountain Valley Community Bank.
June loved the White County Community and had a passion for children and helping young people succeed. She was one of the biggest and most avid Georgia Bulldog Fans, rarely missing a home or an away football game. GO DAWGS!
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Parks, of Cleveland; son, Wes (Laurie) Parks, of Camden, South Carolina; granddaughters, Caroline (Jon) Watts and Sarah (Chris) Price; grandson, Connor Parks; great-grandchildren; Collins Watts, Peyton Price and Emma Price; brother-in-law, Donald (Nell) Parks; sister-in-law, Kathryn (Don) Wills; special niece, Paulette Anderson (Jon); several other nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends.
Entombment services are scheduled for 1 P.M. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Yonah View Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, Ga. The Rev. Dennis Turner will officiate and Mr. David Hughes will speak.
The family received friends from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
Flowers will be acknowledged or a memorial donation to the Jack P. Nix Library fund or to Cleveland First Baptist Church. Donations can be sent to:
Jack P. Nix Elementary School: 342 West Kytle Street, Cleveland, Ga 30528 or to
Cleveland First Baptist Church: P.O. Box 250, Cleveland, Ga 30528.
To share a memory of leave a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.