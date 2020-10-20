1/1
Junior Lee Kidd
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Junior's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Junior Kidd
Died October 15, 2020
Junior "Lee" Kidd, age 67 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Reverend Allen Passmore and Reverend Michael McIntyre officiating. Interment followed in Alta Vista Cemetery with military honors. The family received friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Kidd was born October 29, 1952 in Gainesville, GA to Roy Lee Kidd and Edna Flanagan Kidd Jordan. He served in the United States Army; was self-employed in the construction field and was a member of South Hall Baptist Church. Mr. Kidd was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael Dean Kidd and his step-father, Jim Jordan.
Mr. Kidd is survived by his loving wife of nearly 34 years, Paula Tumlin Kidd; daughter and son-in-law, Katrena Kidd Peck and Jason Peck; daughter and son-in-law, Tara Kidd Aulet and Robert Aulet, Jr.; daughter, Kristy Tumlin; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Karen Tumlin; grandchildren, Kaylee Peck, Jacey Peck, Robert Aulet, III, Garrison Lee Aulet, Miranda Tumlin and Clay Clark; sister and brother-in-law, Geneva and Robert Williams; sisters, Juanita Wallace, Betty McIntyre and Brenda Kidd; several nieces and nephews and other family members also survive.
"Lee" was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He never met a stranger. He will be in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Mr. Kidd's memory to South Hall Baptist Church, 5324 Whitmire Dr. Gainesville, Georgia 30504.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved