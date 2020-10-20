Junior Kidd
Died October 15, 2020
Junior "Lee" Kidd, age 67 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Reverend Allen Passmore and Reverend Michael McIntyre officiating. Interment followed in Alta Vista Cemetery with military honors. The family received friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Kidd was born October 29, 1952 in Gainesville, GA to Roy Lee Kidd and Edna Flanagan Kidd Jordan. He served in the United States Army; was self-employed in the construction field and was a member of South Hall Baptist Church. Mr. Kidd was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael Dean Kidd and his step-father, Jim Jordan.
Mr. Kidd is survived by his loving wife of nearly 34 years, Paula Tumlin Kidd; daughter and son-in-law, Katrena Kidd Peck and Jason Peck; daughter and son-in-law, Tara Kidd Aulet and Robert Aulet, Jr.; daughter, Kristy Tumlin; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Karen Tumlin; grandchildren, Kaylee Peck, Jacey Peck, Robert Aulet, III, Garrison Lee Aulet, Miranda Tumlin and Clay Clark; sister and brother-in-law, Geneva and Robert Williams; sisters, Juanita Wallace, Betty McIntyre and Brenda Kidd; several nieces and nephews and other family members also survive.
"Lee" was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He never met a stranger. He will be in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Mr. Kidd's memory to South Hall Baptist Church, 5324 Whitmire Dr. Gainesville, Georgia 30504.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com