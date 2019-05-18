Justus Teal Williams, 2 years old, of Gainesville passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Scottish Rite Hospital.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Westminster Church, 1397 Thompson Bridge Rd. Rev. Dr. Stacey M. Cox and Rev. Charlie Phillips will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and from 7 – 9 p.m.



Born on Oct. 17, 2019 in Gainesville, Justus was the son of Jeffrey Lee Williams, Jr. and Jessica Hall Williams. A pure joy to all who knew him, he was dearly loved by his "Mama" and "Daddy," his two brothers (Jonah and Jericho), his grandparents ("Gracie and Poppy" and "Grangie and Papa") and his extended family. Justus so enjoyed his time spent with his "Cokey" (Jericho) and his "Duh-Duh" (Jonah) jumping on the trampoline and playing with his animals and his trains. Attending Westminster Church with his family was a highlight of his week. He was baptized as a covenant child on April 23, 2018 by Rev. Dr. Stacey Cox who thought him a pure delight. Justus Teal Williams entered this world a fighter and departed it a fighter. Now he rests in his Saviors arms, as we all await the glorious day when our Lord finishes His work of 'making all things new' (Rev. 21:5).



In addition to his parents, Justus is survived by his brothers, Jonah Russell Williams of Gainesville, Jericho Glenn Williams of Gainesville; paternal grandparents, Jeff Williams Sr. and Angie Saine Williams of Gainesville; maternal grandparents, Jim and Becky Hall of Douglasville; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Jenna Hall of Douglasville; uncle, Nick Williams of Gainesville; paternal great grandfather, Alton Saine of Murrayville; maternal great grandparents, George W. and Ruth Hall of Douglasville and a number of great aunts, great uncles, cousins and other relatives.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary