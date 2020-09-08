J.V. Cheek Jr.

Died September 5, 2020

J.V. Cheek Jr., 86 of Buford, died September 5th. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store