J.V. Cheek Jr.
1934 - 2020
Died September 5, 2020
J.V. Cheek Jr., 86 of Buford, died September 5th. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
02:00 PM
Ivy Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
