Kadeen Martin Pirkle, 86, died, Tuesday, June 2, in Dahlonega. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed. The funeral will be a graveside, Friday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Chestatee Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.