Karen Ellen Willis Harper

July 19, 2019

Karen Ellen Willis Harper, age 58, of Gainesville, GA passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel with Greg Brockman officiating. Interment will follow at Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends, Monday, July 22nd from 5:00 pm to 8 pm and Tuesday, July 23rd from 11:00 am until time of service.

Mrs. Harper was born April 25, 1961 to the late Albert Eugene "Bubba" Willis, Jr. and Martha Ellen "Jackie" Elrod Willis. All that knew her, knew how hard headed and stubborn she was; but how loving and kind she was. Karen was of the Christian faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents; along with her husband, Frank Harper; brother, John Anthony Willis and grandchildren, Destiny and Nathan Williams.

Karen is survived by her son, Andrew Harrell (Chelesa), Gainesville, GA; daughters, Ellen Williams and Harlie Smith, Gainesville, GA; step-mother, Marlene Willis, North Carolina; twin brother, Kim Willis, Mississippi, brother, Bert Willis (Danielle), North Carolina; grandchildren, Noah Williams, Nattaly Harrell, Abbagail Harrell, Andrew Harrell, III, Calliegha Harrell, Cheyanne Harrell, Brently Allen, Kimlie Smith and Charlie Smith; nephews, Andrew Holton-Willis, Henry Willis and Eli Willis; cousins, Sherry Carter Smith and Susie Crowe; sister, Mandy "Hooch" Walters; caretaker, Roger Nicholson; numerous other relatives also survive.

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorailparkfuneralhomes.com Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 21, 2019