Karen Cowley Gregory, age 73 a former resident of Oakwood, passed away on Thursday, November 28. She was born on March 8, 1946, in PA and was the beloved adopted daughter of the late Ernie and Jennie Cowley. She was preceded in death by her husband Jeff Gregory and brother John Cowley. She received her Bachelor from Toccoa Falls Institute in 1969 and her Masters from UGA in 1986. She was a dedicated teacher at Tadmore Elementary from 1986-2002. She enjoyed performing music throughout her life, including the handbell choir at her church. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Gregory) Grant and David Gregory. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 4675 Winder Hwy, Flowery Branch.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 5, 2019