Karen Lois Schwindler
Died June 7, 2020
Rev. Karen Lois Schwindler, age 59, of Hartwell, formerly of Gainesville, died Sunday, June 7. The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be Monday, June 15 at Acacia Park Cemetery in Buffalo New York. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.