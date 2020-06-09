Rev. Karen Lois Schwindler
Karen Lois Schwindler
Died June 7, 2020
Rev. Karen Lois Schwindler, age 59, of Hartwell, formerly of Gainesville, died Sunday, June 7. The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be Monday, June 15 at Acacia Park Cemetery in Buffalo New York. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
