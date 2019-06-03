Dec. 19, 1957-May 31, 2019

Karen May Eber passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Karen was born on December 19, 1957 in Oceanside, NY. She had a successful career in sales and marketing before relocating to Gainesville, GA in 2001. She worked in management at Northeast Georgia Medical Center for many years and was recently retired. Karen loved to help others and spent much of her time caring for animals, her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and loved being their Mema. She also enjoyed going to concerts, cooking, and relaxing on the beach with a drink in her hand. She was known for her stylish glasses and signature spiked hairstyle. Karen is preceded in death by her doting husband Tom Eber, her beloved grandparents Catherine & Ed Gunderson, and her loving father & step-mother Kjell H. & Paula Forthun.

She will be deeply missed by her mother Catherine Adams; children Erin & Justin Mlynarski, Kyle & Christina Eber, Angela & Carmine Volante, Donna Ortiz, and Tony & Jenn Eber; sisters Lisa Lawson (Swain Jr.) and Brenda Hall (Steve); brothers Kenneth, Steven, Wayne, Kjell, Timm, and Jim Forthun; brother William Williams; grandchildren Nina, April, Ashley, Johnny, Abby, Kjell, Dennis, Devyn, and Chloe; nephew and niece Corey & Courtney Sullivan and their children Dainton & Gunderson; nephew Little Kenny Forthun and niece Ciara Forthun. She had a loving extended family in Washington and New York including many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Karen's big personality and loving heart touched everyone she met; she leaves behind countless friends. Karen's family is planning celebrations of her life in Georgia and New York, with details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

