Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Haugen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Frances Haugen


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Frances Haugen Obituary
On Thursday, January 30, Kathleen Frances Haugen of Hoschton, loving mother, went home to be with Jesus at age 76. Kathy loved people and good conversation. Her bright smile was contagious and her mix of Minnesota Sweet and Southern Bell made her loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, and we are confident she is with the Lord she loved. Kathy is survived by three children: Rob and Kelli Haugen, Tom and Lauri Haugen and Kristin Haugen Garner. She had five grandchildren: Clayton, Mason, Melia, Annika, and Jocelyn Haugen.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -