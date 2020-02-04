|
On Thursday, January 30, Kathleen Frances Haugen of Hoschton, loving mother, went home to be with Jesus at age 76. Kathy loved people and good conversation. Her bright smile was contagious and her mix of Minnesota Sweet and Southern Bell made her loved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, and we are confident she is with the Lord she loved. Kathy is survived by three children: Rob and Kelli Haugen, Tom and Lauri Haugen and Kristin Haugen Garner. She had five grandchildren: Clayton, Mason, Melia, Annika, and Jocelyn Haugen.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 4, 2020