1/1
Kathleen Galbraith
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Galbraith
Died July 5, 2020
Kathleen (Katie) Galbraith, 76, died July 5, 2020 in hospice care at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Winder, Georgia.
Katie was born on May 8, 1944, in Elkhorn, WI, to the late Leo and Dorothy DeWane. She was the oldest of 6 children and is survived by her 5 siblings: Her brother, Mike (Rita) DeWane, Minnetonka, MN and her 4 sisters: Patty (Jerry) Glidden, Minnetonka, MN, Colleen (Skip) Weigand, Buckhead, GA, Eileen DeWane, Atlanta, GA and Sheila Freeze, Winder, GA. She married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Galbraith on February 8, 1964. They settled in Flowery Branch, GA where they raised 4 sons. Katie had a long career in food service with Aramark. She worked for the University of Florida, Georgia Tech and Riverside Military Academy. Katie was known for her strong work ethic, sage advice, her loyalty to friends and family, and her ability to throw a good party. She retired in Gainesville, GA and enjoyed her golden years traveling.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bruce Galbraith. There is comfort in knowing they are together again and are inseparable in death.
She is survived by her 4 beloved and devoted sons. They can all easily say that he was her favorite: Heath (Kathy) Galbraith of Cumming, GA, Flynn (Amy) Galbraith of Peachtree City, GA, Shane (Jennifer) Galbraith of Lawrenceville, GA, Shannon Galbraith (Melissa Matthews) of Flowery Branch, GA. Her greatest joy was her 10 grandchildren. They can easily say she was their biggest cheerleader: Keagan, Rylie, Hunter, Conner, Katelyn, Hailey, Hayden, Jacob, Nathan and Tanner.
Following cremation, the family will hold a private celebration of life party.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 10, 2020
A dear friend and neighbor with many good memories
Peggy Holland
Friend
July 10, 2020
To my big sister, You had a ten gallon personality and a ten gallon heart. You will be greatly missed. I love you. Sheila
Sheila Freeze
Sister
July 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peggy holland
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved