Kathleen Galbraith

Died July 5, 2020

Kathleen (Katie) Galbraith, 76, died July 5, 2020 in hospice care at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Winder, Georgia.

Katie was born on May 8, 1944, in Elkhorn, WI, to the late Leo and Dorothy DeWane. She was the oldest of 6 children and is survived by her 5 siblings: Her brother, Mike (Rita) DeWane, Minnetonka, MN and her 4 sisters: Patty (Jerry) Glidden, Minnetonka, MN, Colleen (Skip) Weigand, Buckhead, GA, Eileen DeWane, Atlanta, GA and Sheila Freeze, Winder, GA. She married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Galbraith on February 8, 1964. They settled in Flowery Branch, GA where they raised 4 sons. Katie had a long career in food service with Aramark. She worked for the University of Florida, Georgia Tech and Riverside Military Academy. Katie was known for her strong work ethic, sage advice, her loyalty to friends and family, and her ability to throw a good party. She retired in Gainesville, GA and enjoyed her golden years traveling.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bruce Galbraith. There is comfort in knowing they are together again and are inseparable in death.

She is survived by her 4 beloved and devoted sons. They can all easily say that he was her favorite: Heath (Kathy) Galbraith of Cumming, GA, Flynn (Amy) Galbraith of Peachtree City, GA, Shane (Jennifer) Galbraith of Lawrenceville, GA, Shannon Galbraith (Melissa Matthews) of Flowery Branch, GA. Her greatest joy was her 10 grandchildren. They can easily say she was their biggest cheerleader: Keagan, Rylie, Hunter, Conner, Katelyn, Hailey, Hayden, Jacob, Nathan and Tanner.

Following cremation, the family will hold a private celebration of life party.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store