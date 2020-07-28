Kathleen Hazel Vastine Williams
Died July 24, 2020
Kathleen Hazel Vastine Williams of Gainesville passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Cartersville, GA.
A lifelong native of Gainesville, she was the granddaughter of Rance & Fanny Gibbs, Cherokees who had moved to Toccoa and then Gainesville from Qualla, NC. Kathleen was the daughter of Nace Edge & Gladys (Gibbs) Edge of Gainesville. Kathleen Married Ernest Telford Williams of Gainesville in 1946 after his combat service in WWII.
Kathleen was preceded in death in death by her two sisters Bonnie Mae (Edge) Jarrard & Geneva (Edge) Howard, as well as her husband, Ernest Telford Williams, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Ernest Telford Williams, Jr., as well as her daughters, Jane (Williams) Apt & Janet Williams. Kathleen is also survived by three grandsons, three granddaughters, six great grandsons & one great granddaughter.
Kathleen lived through the tornados of 1936, which she watched from the top of Main Street, the misery of the great depression and the struggles of WWII.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 P.M. Monday July 27, 2020 at the Alta Vista Cemetery with Rev. Raymond Latty officiating.
