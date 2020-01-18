|
Kathleen Imogene ""Katie"" Brady Williams, age 84 of Habersham County, passed away on Thursday, January 16. Born in Baldwin, on December 2, 1935 to the late Claude & Sallie Caudell Brady. Mrs. Williams love for children allowed her to fulfill her calling by owning and operating Kandy Kane Nursery from 1967-1986. She was an active and devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she taught the three year olds Sunday school class for 22 years and served as the Benevolence Coordinator. Mrs. Williams enjoyed traveling and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Newell Williams; brothers, Clell Brady, Hollis Brady, Joe Brady, Tom Brady and Watt Brady; sisters, Demie Gailey, Mae Gibby, Ozell Gibby and Edith Knudsen. Surviving are her children, Beverly Williams of Mt. Airy, Brenda Williams of Alto and Terry Williams (Stephanie) of Gainesville; grandchildren, Kathleen Addison, Kale Irvin, Alice Dover, Austin Brady Cates, Andrew Cates, Graham Williams, Nathan Newell Williams, Reagan Williams, Leita Williams and Hannah Kathleen Williams; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Edna Brady. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Williams will be held 3 pm, Sunday, January 19, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Gastley and Rev. Chip Cranford officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Saturday at the funeral home and from 1:30 pm until the service hour on Sunday at the church. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Mrs. Williams' memory to a . An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia (770) 778-8668 is in charge of arrangements.
