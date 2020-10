Kathryn Smith Ross

Died October 28, 2020

Kathryn (Kitty) Smith Ross, age 94, died Wednesday, October 28th. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31st at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Community Church in Alpharetta. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will take place at Peachtree Baptist Church. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store