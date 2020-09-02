1/1
Katie Grace Love
Katie Grace Love
Died August 28, 2020
Katie Grace Love, 37, of Cleveland passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, August 28, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Desma Dorsey Love and Raleigh Love, her maternal grandparents Rev. Asa and Annie Kate Dorsey, her paternal grandmother Grace Love, uncle and aunt Leethel and Cheryl Dorsey, and uncles T.H. Dorsey, Brad Dorsey, and Dan Vandiver. She is survived by Sharrell and Sherrill Dorsey of Anniston, Ala., Miriam Vandiver of Lula, Ga., Cupie Dorsey of Columbia, S.C., Sandra Dorsey of Cleveland; Phillip Dorsey and Cheryl Peters of Marietta, Ga., Trilla and L.C. Pruitt of Cleveland, Fonda and Alan Riley of Acworth, Ga., and a host of cousins and friends. Special thanks go to friend Sally Oiler of Gainesville, Ga., to Hospice of NGMC and to the many caregivers who helped with nursing care. Katie was employed for many years at Walgreens in Gainesville where she will be greatly missed by her co-workers and customers. Katie overcame many hardships and obstacles in life and was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
