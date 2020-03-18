|
Katie Byrd Mize, age 89 of Gainesville, passed away Monday, March 16, at Ashton Senior Living Center following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Stacy Phillips will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Born on January 22, 1931 in Cumming, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Blanch Byrd. She was retired from Southern Bell where she worked as a dispatch operator. Mrs. Mize was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where she served as head of the Evergreens for many years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mize is preceded in death by her husband, George Mize. Mrs. Mize is survived by her daughter and son in law, Janice and Jeff Coats of Cumming; son and daughter in law, Johnny and Dee Dee Mize of Gainesville; grandsons, Brett Stroup, Taylor Phillips; granddaughter, Jessica Holcomb; great-granddaughters, Kiersten Stroup, Harlow Kelly, Divahna Kelly; brother and sister in law, Glenn and Patsy Byrd of Silver City and a number of other relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 18, 2020