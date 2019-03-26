Sept. 29, 1917-March 23, 2019

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ward's Funeral Home Chapel for Katreen Agnes White, 101, of Gainesville. Rev. Bill Hutcheson will officiate. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday and Wednesday, from 6 to 8 pm. Mrs. White passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Mrs. White was born September 29, 1917 to the late Henry and Ela Mae Kinney Standridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ford White; sister and brother in law, Calvin and Tommie Pitts; brother and sister-in-law, Garland and Evelyn Standbridge; and nephew, Ron Pitts.

She was a beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend. She worked as a beautician for many years. Katreen made a multitude of friends in her work, community and Baptist church. She showed kindness to all and will be truly missed by those who loved her so much.

Survivors include brother, Jack Standridge, Beaufort, South Carolina; niece, Michael Braselton, Gainesville, Heidi Ann Elliot and Mary Hackett; nephews, Dylan Braselton, Mason Braselton of Gainesville; Greg Standridge, Joseph Standridge, Hoyt Robinson of Dahlonega and numerous other nephews and nieces.

