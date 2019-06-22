Home

Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View Map
Mr. Keith Fraser


Mr. Keith Fraser Obituary
Mr. Keith Fraser, age 56, of Flowery Branch passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Casual clothes and bikes welcome.

Mr. Fraser was born September 1, 1962 to the late Harold Jerry & Nancy Amanda Fraser in Buford. He was retired from Primex, where he was a Special Projects Manager and of the Baptist Faith.

Mr. Fraser is survived by his wife, Debbie Fraser; children, Harold & Kerri Fraser, Michael & Emily Fraser, Katlyn Mooney, Kyle & Carrie Mooney and Josh Martin; grandchildren, Lily Fraser, Bo Fraser, Abel Harrison, Lakelyn Mooney and Indie Mooney; and sister, Joyce Fraser Coker.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 22, 2019
