Mr. Keith Fraser, age 56, of Flowery Branch passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Casual clothes and bikes welcome.
Mr. Fraser was born September 1, 1962 to the late Harold Jerry & Nancy Amanda Fraser in Buford. He was retired from Primex, where he was a Special Projects Manager and of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Fraser is survived by his wife, Debbie Fraser; children, Harold & Kerri Fraser, Michael & Emily Fraser, Katlyn Mooney, Kyle & Carrie Mooney and Josh Martin; grandchildren, Lily Fraser, Bo Fraser, Abel Harrison, Lakelyn Mooney and Indie Mooney; and sister, Joyce Fraser Coker.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 22, 2019