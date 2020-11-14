Keith James Grogan, passed away November 12, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living in Gainesville, GA, after several years of declining health.
Keith was born in Dawson County on June 28, 1928, to the late Homer Nathaniel and Anice Parks Grogan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Lida Vickers Grogan, (who died on April 2, 2018); infant granddaughter, Katie Terry; sisters Modree Bowers, Shirley (Charlie) Strong, Joyce (Billy) Wallace, and Patsy Clegg; and brother Rex Grogan. Keith graduated from Dawson County High School and attended North Georgia College. He was a veteran of the US Army. Keith and Lida made their home in Gainesville, GA, where they raised their family. Keith retired after 30 years with the US Department of Agriculture. Keith always maintained a lifelong pride in his heritage of Dawson County and enduring love of the people. Keith was affectionately known as Paw Paw to his six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, and he would often allow them a ride in his prized possession, his truck. Keith was an active member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville, GA. He was a member of the Anglers Sunday School Class, deacon of the church and a long-standing member of the Sanctuary choir. He was also a member of the Gainesville Kiwanis Club. Keith is survived by his son, Jim Grogan and Susan Smithson of Gainesville; and daughter Julie Terry and Retired Lt. General James Terry of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Seth Terry of Rome, GA; Will and Tyler Grogan of Atlanta, GA ; Jared and Dr. Cora Terry of Huntsville, AL; Brittan Grogan Mullins and Dr., Stephen Mullins of Cookeville, TN; Cameron and Gabriela Grogan of Atlanta, GA; Julianne Terry Braudis and Major James Braudis of Fort Irwin, CA; sister-in-law, Mildred Grogan of Cornelia, GA; brother-in-law, Bud (Dale) Clegg of Gainesville, GA; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Keith will be remembered as a devoted and caring husband to Lida and a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a true Southern gentleman. Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Keith's memory to First Baptist Church, 751 Green Street NW, Gainesville, GA 30501. The family would like to acknowledge the comfort and dedicated care of both Keith and Lida by Celestine Winters. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.