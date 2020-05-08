Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Keith's life story with friends and family

Share Keith's life story with friends and family

Keith Szabo

Died May 5, 2020

Keith "The Shootout King" Szabo, age 49, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 5. A celebration of life service will be held after the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements by Cleveland Funeral Home and Crematory, Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store