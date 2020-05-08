Keith Szabo
Died May 5, 2020
Keith "The Shootout King" Szabo, age 49, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 5. A celebration of life service will be held after the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements by Cleveland Funeral Home and Crematory, Cleveland.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.