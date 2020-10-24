1/
Keithy Laroyce Rucker
1976 - 2020
{ "" }
Died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Keithy Laroyce Rucker, 44, of Westminster, South Carolina and formerly of Cornelia, died on Tuesday, October 20th. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2 pm, Saturday, October 31st in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in Level Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
12:00 PM
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
