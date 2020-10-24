Keithy Laroyce Rucker

Died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Keithy Laroyce Rucker, 44, of Westminster, South Carolina and formerly of Cornelia, died on Tuesday, October 20th. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 2 pm, Saturday, October 31st in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Interment will follow in Level Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia.



