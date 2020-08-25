1/
Kelly Dunbar Parham
Kelly Dunbar Parham
Died August 21, 2020
Kelly Dunbar Parham, age 86, of Commerce, GA passed away peacefully at Brookside Assisted Living, Commerce, GA, on Friday, Aug. 21st.
Mr. Parham, a lifelong resident of Commerce was preceded in death by his parents JD and Jewel Parham.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Shirley Parham; sons, Kelly (Joy) Parham of Gainesville, GA, Todd (Stacy) Parham of Panama City Beach, Fla.; and three grandsons, Jordan, Charlotte, NC, Cameron, Gainesville, and Newbern, Panama City Beach, Fla.
During his lifetime Mr. Parham owned and operated several businesses including Gulf Oil distributorship, Jefferson LOAN Company, and Parham Motel's in Commerce, Cornelia and Ormand Beach, Fla.
Visitation for Mr. Parham was held at Ivie Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 from 2-4 PM. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations in memory of Mr. Parham be made to The Special Olympics.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
