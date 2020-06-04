Kenneth Allan Douglass
Died May 30, 2020
Kenneth Allan Douglass, 84, of Cumming, died, May 30. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 – 9:00 pm at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming. Mass will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11:00 am at St. Brendan Catholic Church with burial to follow at Eternal Hills Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, we ask that only immediate family attend the mass and burial. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Died May 30, 2020
Kenneth Allan Douglass, 84, of Cumming, died, May 30. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 – 9:00 pm at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming. Mass will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11:00 am at St. Brendan Catholic Church with burial to follow at Eternal Hills Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, we ask that only immediate family attend the mass and burial. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.