Kenneth Allan Douglass

Died May 30, 2020

Kenneth Allan Douglass, 84, of Cumming, died, May 30. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 – 9:00 pm at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming. Mass will be held on Friday, June 5 at 11:00 am at St. Brendan Catholic Church with burial to follow at Eternal Hills Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, we ask that only immediate family attend the mass and burial. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

