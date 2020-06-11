Kenneth Arlin Franklin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Arlin Franklin
Died June 9, 2020
Rev. Kenneth Arlin Franklin, age 81, of Cleveland, died Tuesday, June 9. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Thursday, June 11 at the funeral home. Social distancing must be maintained during the visitation. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 PM Friday, June 12 at Chattahoochee Baptist Church. The immediate family will be allowed in the sanctuary. Friend seating will be in the fellowship hall of the church and the connection center or you may tune to 89.9 FM in your car outside of the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing must be maintained at the graveside. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chattahoochee Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved