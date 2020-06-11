Kenneth Arlin Franklin

Died June 9, 2020

Rev. Kenneth Arlin Franklin, age 81, of Cleveland, died Tuesday, June 9. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Thursday, June 11 at the funeral home. Social distancing must be maintained during the visitation. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 PM Friday, June 12 at Chattahoochee Baptist Church. The immediate family will be allowed in the sanctuary. Friend seating will be in the fellowship hall of the church and the connection center or you may tune to 89.9 FM in your car outside of the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing must be maintained at the graveside. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

