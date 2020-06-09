Kenneth D. Hopkins
Died June 6, 2020
Kenneth D. Hopkins age 90 of Dacula passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6th following a brief illness.
He was born on August 15, 1929 in Red Oak, GA and grew up in College Park, GA. He was the son of James T. and Leady R. Hopkins and was the youngest of 12 children. He is retired from the US Postal Service where he served as a Postal Inspector and ended his career as Postmaster in Gainesville, GA. In addition to his Christian faith, Ken was a kindhearted gentleman and was a very giving and supportive person. His biggest accomplishment was his family, but his greatest passion was being a caregiver for his wife of 56 years Jean before her passing in 2007. In his later years, he enjoyed get togethers with his Primetimers group from his church and his Has Beens group of retired Postal managers.
Ken is predeceased by his parents, all of his siblings and his loving wife. He is survived by his sons, Gary Hopkins (Jan) of Cleveland, GA, Kevin Hopkins (Holly) of Commerce, GA; grandchildren, Emily Dennis (Matt) of Elberton, GA, Ryan Hopkins (Danielle) of Braselton, GA, Kayla Hopkins of Oviedo, FL, Pamela Lee (Eric) of Jefferson, GA, Robert McCurdy (Kathy) of Roswell, GA and Austin Harrison (Johanna) of Memphis, TN, and one great-grandson Noah.
Due to the pandemic and an abundance of social caution, his funeral will be limited to family and will be at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Hamilton Mill Presbyterian Church, in memory of Ken.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Ken at hamiltonmillchapel.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.