Kenneth Edward White
Died June 25, 2020
Kenneth "Ken" Edward White age 57 of Hoschton, died Thursday June 25. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday June 28 at the Gillsville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 27, 2020.