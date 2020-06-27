Kenneth Edward White
1962 - 2020
Kenneth Edward White
Died June 25, 2020
Kenneth "Ken" Edward White age 57 of Hoschton, died Thursday June 25. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday June 28 at the Gillsville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
