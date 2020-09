Kenneth Garvice Magness

Died September 11, 2020

Kenneth Garvice Magness, age 73, of Honea Path, SC, formerly of Cleveland, died Friday, September 11th. Funeral services were held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, September 15th from the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment followed in Westview Cemetery in Lula. The family received friends from 2-4 P.M. Sunday, September 13th and from 5-7 P.M. Monday, September 14th at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store