1/1
Kenneth Jerrell Free Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Jerrell Free, Jr
October 12, 2020
Kenneth Jerrell Free, Jr, better known as Kenny, Freebird, and "the Mayor", 61 of Gainesville passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on his birthday, Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:00 pm at the American Legion Pavillion, Gainesville, GA.
Kenny was born in Carrollton, GA but has called Gainesville his home for many years. He was a faithful employee of Graybar Electrical for 27 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Free and Patsy Williams, brother, Donnie Williams, and sister, Donna Morris. He is survived by his fiance, Kathy Pilotti, and sister, Kathy Johnson (Alan) & brother, Joe Free (Maria), and many deeply loved nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews & step daughters.
He also leaves behind many dear friends and coworkers.
Kenny was deeply devoted to his family and friends. He loved music, his guitars, boating & the lake and spoiling his 2 dogs.
He was loved for his easy going spirit, his generosity, & compassion for others. If you were a friend of Kenny Free, you were truly a friend for life and always his priority. He will be missed beyond words.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please feel free to send online condolences to the family at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
the American Legion Pavillion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little-Davenport Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 15, 2020
Kenny and I worked together at Graybar for many years. He had a wonderful spirit and was very funny. Not knowing his family, I can only imagine how much they miss him already. My deepest sympathies for your lose. Please know that his industry friends, coworkers, clients and vendors miss him more than you will ever know. God Bless you Free Bird.
Jeff Hughes
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved