Kenneth Jerrell Free, Jr
October 12, 2020
Kenneth Jerrell Free, Jr, better known as Kenny, Freebird, and "the Mayor", 61 of Gainesville passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on his birthday, Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:00 pm at the American Legion Pavillion, Gainesville, GA.
Kenny was born in Carrollton, GA but has called Gainesville his home for many years. He was a faithful employee of Graybar Electrical for 27 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Free and Patsy Williams, brother, Donnie Williams, and sister, Donna Morris. He is survived by his fiance, Kathy Pilotti, and sister, Kathy Johnson (Alan) & brother, Joe Free (Maria), and many deeply loved nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews & step daughters.
He also leaves behind many dear friends and coworkers.
Kenny was deeply devoted to his family and friends. He loved music, his guitars, boating & the lake and spoiling his 2 dogs.
He was loved for his easy going spirit, his generosity, & compassion for others. If you were a friend of Kenny Free, you were truly a friend for life and always his priority. He will be missed beyond words.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please feel free to send online condolences to the family at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.