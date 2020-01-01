Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Johnson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Johnson Obituary
Kenneth Johnson, age 72 of Hoschton, passed away Tuesday, December 31. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Jessie Johnson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Homer and Mildred Wheeler; brother-in-law, Ronnie Wheeler; sister-in-law, Shirley W. Nelson. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Sherry Jo Wheeler Johnson, Hoschton; children, Erika and Joey Bagwell, Auburn, April and Steve Bussoletti, Flowery Branch; four grandchildren, Olivia Davis, Anna Davis, Alan Bussoletti and Sarah Bussoletti; brother and sister-in-law, Hiram and Connie Johnson, Athens; sister-in-law, Sandra Wheeler Owens, Buford; special nieces, Casey and Chad Roebuck and their children, Garrett and Anniston Roebuck; other nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Johnson was born December 12, 1947 in Toccoa. He was a 1966 graduate of Stephens County High School and a 1968 graduate of Truitt McConnell College where he received his Associate's Degree. He was a member of Gravel Springs Baptist Church where he was head deacon and taught Sunday School for over thirty years and also choir director. Mr. Johnson attended broadcasting school where he received his Certified Broadcaster Certificate. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Calvin Bailey and Rev. Chad Roebuck officiating. Interment will be at the Gravel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, and also on January 2 from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, (770) 932-1133.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanigan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -