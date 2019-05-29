May 22, 1931-May 28, 2019



Kenneth L. Skelton, age 88 of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



Kenneth was born on May 22, 1931, in Cleveland, GA, to the late Claude and Dora Hogan Skelton. He was a retired farmer and a life long resident of White County. Kenneth served in Korea during the Korean conflict with the U.S. Air Force. He was an active member of Zion Interdenominational Church where he served as a Deacon and on the Board of Directors. Kenneth was self employed as a poultry and cattle farmer. His family was named as White County Farm Family of the year in 1982.



Kenneth was active in his community as a member of Cleveland Kiwanis Club for 28 years. He served on the Board of Directors for Habersham Electric Membership Corporation, White County Farmer's Exchange, Agricultural Soil Conservation Service, White County Tax Assessors Board and a member of North Georgia Cattleman's Association, and the American Legion.



Kenneth loved to spend time in his garden and enjoyed sharing his garden with friends and family. He enjoyed cooking barbeque for family, church, and community events.



Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Dora Skelton; infant brother, Mark Skelton; siblings and in-laws, Viola (Hershel) Satterfield, Henry (Louise) Skelton, Moena (Claude) Lothridge, J.C. (Sybil) Skelton, Rudolph Skelton, Kathleen Wise, Gilbretta (Bill) McGhee, Claudine (Bernard) Jackson, and Jack Estes.



Kenneth is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Burke Skelton; children, Steve Skelton, Cleveland, Scott and Beverly Skelton, Canton, and Mark and Dana Skelton, Cleveland; granddaughters, Suzanne Skelton and fiancé Ike Alston, Charlotte, NC, Erin Skelton, Cleveland, Taylor Skelton, Statesboro, GA, and Kelly Skelton, Cleveland; sisters, Ophelia Estes, Murfreesboro, TN, and Louise and Rev. Hugh Skelton, Gainesville, GA; brother-in-law, Bill Wise, Raleigh, NC; many nieces and nephews also survive.



Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Zion Interdenominational Church. The Rev. Gary Heffner and the Rev. Hugh Skelton will officiate. Interment will follow at Mossy Creek United Methodist Church with the Rev. Don Landen officiating.



The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 & 6 – 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to Zion Interdenominational Church Building Fund – 3667 Highway 115 E, Cleveland, Ga 30528.



