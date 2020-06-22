Kenneth McCormick
Kenneth McCormick
Died June 20, 2020
Kenneth McCormick, age 84, of Cumming, died Saturday, June 20. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 23 at 11:00 am at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 22 at Ingram Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.
