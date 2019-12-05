|
Kenneth Peter Neidenbach, age 80 passed away peacefully on November 4. A longtime resident of Gainesville, Ken was born in Chicago, IL on November 25, 1939 to Elizabeth and Peter H. Neidenbach. He grew up in Texas and Alabama, graduating from Murphy High School in Mobile in 1958. Ken attended the University of Alabama, where he was a member of the Omicron Deuteron Chapter of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity (Roll Tide!). It was also on the Tuscaloosa campus that Ken met the loves of his life, Vera Juanita White Eads and her three children, Patricia, Mickey, and Tony. Ken and Vera married in 1962 and moved to Gainesville the following year, where they had a son, Peter, raised their family, and became active members of the community. In 1969, Ken opened the first pet shop in North Georgia, a business he continued to run for the next 50 years.Ken was a member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church, the Usher Guild, and the C.O.M.E.T. Sunday School Class. Ken is remembered by his family and friends as a funny guy with a big heart and a big personality. He was a world traveler, a devout Christian, and a diehard Gainesville Red Elephants and Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. Ken would have been 80 on his birthday this year. His family is grateful they were able to celebrate early with him while attending his granddaughter's wedding in Colorado. Ken is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Beth Neidenbach (Spartanburg, SC); son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Ann Neidenbach (London, England); daughter-in-law, Beth Neidenbach (Gainesville, GA); grandchildren, Libby Neidenbach and Brian Piper (New Orleans, LA), John and Patty Neidenbach (Belmont, NC), Tony Neidenbach (Brooklyn, NY), Audrey and Neil Thompson (Denver, CO), Sam Neidenbach (Los Angeles, CA), Charles Neidenbach (Atlanta, GA), Sarah Glenn Neidenbach (St. Mary's, GA), Charlotte Neidenbach (Clemson, SC), and Thomas Neidenbach (Boone, NC); great-grandson, Jack Neidenbach (Belmont, NC); his brother, Gary Neidenbach (Gun Barrel City, TX); and his niece and her husband, Jennifer Neidenbach Brister and Don Brister, and his grand-niece, Emma Brister (Burleson, TX). He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Vera; daughter, Patricia; son, Mickey; sister-in-law, Barbara Neidenbach; and grand-nephew, Kenny Brister. The family would like to thank Paul Basaha and John Oliver for being such good friends to Ken and Dr. Tom Murray for his many years of excellent care.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary of Gainesville First United Methodist Church to be followed by a visitation at the church. Interment will take place in Tuscaloosa, AL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the C.O.M.E.T Sunday School Class at GFUMC, 2780 Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 5, 2019