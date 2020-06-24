Keo Kinarath
Died June 22, 2020
Keo Kinarath, age 77, of Cornelia, died Monday, June 22. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, June 27, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Friday, June 26 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 24, 2020.