Keo Kinarath

Died June 22, 2020

Keo Kinarath, age 77, of Cornelia, died Monday, June 22. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, June 27, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Friday, June 26 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel, Baldwin.

