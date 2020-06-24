Keo Kinarath
1943 - 2020
Keo Kinarath
Died June 22, 2020
Keo Kinarath, age 77, of Cornelia, died Monday, June 22. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, June 27, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Friday, June 26 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel, Baldwin.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
01:00 PM
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
(706) 778-7123
