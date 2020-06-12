Kimberely La'Tee Smith

Died June 7, 2020

Kimberely La'Tee Smith, 40, of Gainesville, died Sunday, June 7. The family will have a visitation at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday, June 12 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and again from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Starting at 2:00 p.m. you can live stream the services via Zoom with the meeting ID: 892 1923 6235- and the password is 992695. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.



