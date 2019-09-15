Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Union Baptist Church
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Kimberly Ann Hooper


1962 - 2019
Kimberly Ann Hooper Obituary
Kimberly Ann Hooper, age 57, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, September 12, at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Pleasant Union Baptist Church in Gainesville, with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel.

Kim was born August 8, 1962, in Hall County. She was a Gainesville High School graduate of the Class of 1980. She worked at First National Bank and Regions Bank for over 25 years. She was employed by Mansfield Oil Company for the past 12 years. She was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church in Gainesville. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey and Wilma Buffington, and John and Jessie Hooper; aunts, Sylvia Poole, Sue Jenkins; and uncle, Maxie Buffington.

Kim is survived by her son, Zachary Hooper; parents, Raymond and Helen (Buffington) Hooper of Gainesville; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Brandy Hooper; niece, Ella Hooper; uncle, Jerry (Wanda) Buffington; and by a host of family and friends.

Kim will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend.

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 15, 2019
