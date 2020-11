Kristie Annette Patterson

Died November 5, 2020

Kristie Annette Patterson 50, of Dahlonega, died on Thursday, November 5th. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 14th from 1:00pm – 2:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be at 2:00pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home following the visitation. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 7, 2020.