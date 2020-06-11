Lamar Fleming
Died June 8, 2020
Lamar Fleming, 78 of Gainesville, formerly of Buford, died Monday June 8. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Friday, June 12 at the Little & Davenport Chapel. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Died June 8, 2020
Lamar Fleming, 78 of Gainesville, formerly of Buford, died Monday June 8. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Friday, June 12 at the Little & Davenport Chapel. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.