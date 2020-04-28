|
Lance Garold Kelley
Died April 21, 2020
Lance Garold Kelley, age 64, of Gainesville, left for his mansion in Heaven on Tuesday, April 21, to join his beloved wife Margaret Kelley, 1953-2013.
Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, May 3, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel in Gainesville. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, social distancing protocols and guidelines will be adhered to accordingly.
Lance Kelley was born on September 28, 1955, at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Aurora Rural, CO, the first child of Melvin Garold Kelley and Joann Celia Metcalf. He grew up in Denver, CO and attended Montana Tech in Butte, MT graduating with an Environmental Engineering degree.
From childhood on, he had amazing athletic ability as a swimmer, water polo player, football player, volleyball player, softball player, hockey player, rock climber, extreme hiker, sky diver, and soccer coach. He was also honored as an Eagle Scout and Scout Leader. Following his career in Bozeman, MT, as an Assistant City Engineer, Lance remained active in his church, and became dedicated to his two children as a stay at home father for 13 years simultaneously conducting some missionary work with churches. He was an influential son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, educator, Scout Leader and coach.
Lance was very intelligent and left his career field in Environmental Engineering behind to become a GA Educator and received his Masters in the Art of Teaching from Piedmont College. In GA, he taught in multiple science departments at Commerce High School, Johnson High School, Langston Hughes High School, North Springs High School, and Gainesville High School.
Lance is survived by his son, CPT Andrew & Victoria Kelley, U.S Army; daughter, Mary Kelley, of Gainesville, GA; sister and brother, Jill and Randy Kelley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tsugio and Enid Ikeda of Great Falls, MT; brother-in-law of Bryce Ikeda (Kristine) of Concord, CA; sister-in-law of Beth Ikeda (Dan Sieckman), Missoula, MT.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Eagle Ranch (www.eagleranch.org), The Salvation Army (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/covid19), or American Red Cross (www.redcross.org) websites provide information regarding the organizations, so that your gifts may be the result of an informed choice.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501. 770-297-6200.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 28, 2020