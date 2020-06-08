Lanier Hubbard
1935 - 2020
Lanier Hubbard
Died June 6, 2020
Lanier Hubbard, age 84, of Lula, died Saturday, June 6. Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 10 at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 9:30 – 10:30 am on Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
