Lanier Hubbard

Died June 6, 2020

Lanier Hubbard, age 84, of Lula, died Saturday, June 6. Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 10 at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 9:30 – 10:30 am on Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.



