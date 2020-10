Larry Albert Phillips

Died October 29, 2020

Larry Albert Phillips, age 79 of Commerce, died Thursday, October 29th. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, October 31st at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 10 am until time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

