Larry Lanier Smith, 68, of Gainesville passed away on March 1, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Waters and Rev. Matthew McCoy officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 and on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Born on Jan. 21, 1951 in Gainesville he was the son of the late Ham and Marie Pirkle Smith. He was of the Christian faith and currently enjoyed fellowship at Oakwood Gospel Tabernacle. He was a previous member of Center Grove Baptist Church in Pendergrass. Mr. Smith enjoyed fishing, computer gaming, drones and hot rods. He was owner of S&S Mechanical Company and had been in the HVAC business for over 50 years. He was a loving man who helped many people.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Smith and sister, Vicky Lackey.

Mr. Smith is survived by his daughters, Emily McCoy (Matthew) of Gillsville, Megan Marshall (Christopher) of Gillsville; son, Shawn Smith of Gonzales, LA; grandchildren, Luke McCoy, Sade Smith, Laila Marshall, Charlee Marshall; sister, Donna Glenn (Kenneth) of Braselton; nieces, Rhonda Watkins, Amy Rehn; nephew, Derek Glenn; close friend, Steve Burgess and family; and a number of other relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

