Larry Leon Timms
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Leon Timms
Died June 3, 2020
Larry Leon Timms, age 78, of Braselton, died Wednesday, June 3. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, June 5 at Braselton Church of God of Prophecy, 131 Ednaville Road, Braselton. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 4 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved