Larry Leon Timms
Died June 3, 2020
Larry Leon Timms, age 78, of Braselton, died Wednesday, June 3. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, June 5 at Braselton Church of God of Prophecy, 131 Ednaville Road, Braselton. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 4 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
Died June 3, 2020
Larry Leon Timms, age 78, of Braselton, died Wednesday, June 3. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, June 5 at Braselton Church of God of Prophecy, 131 Ednaville Road, Braselton. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 4 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.