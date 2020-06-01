Larry Mason Mitchell

Died May 30, 2020

Larry Mason Mitchell, age 70, of Bethlehem, died Saturday, May 30. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until time for the service at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



