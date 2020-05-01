Larry Myers Forrester

Died April 29, 2020

Rev. Larry Myers Forrester, age 74, of Lula, died Wednesday, April 29. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-by visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Holly Springs Baptist Church. Please do not get out of your vehicles due to the state mandates. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.

