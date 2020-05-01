Larry Myers Forrester
Died April 29, 2020
Rev. Larry Myers Forrester, age 74, of Lula, died Wednesday, April 29. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-by visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Holly Springs Baptist Church. Please do not get out of your vehicles due to the state mandates. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
