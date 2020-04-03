Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-6256
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry O Berry


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry O Berry Obituary
Mr. Larry O. Berry, age 70, of Gainesville, GA passed away Sunday, March 29th, 2020.
He was a lifelong resident of Gainesville, Ga and a member of Cane Creek Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband to wife Judy Elaine Berry for 52 years. As well as a loving father and grandfather who was loved by all who knew him.
He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and looking and talking about antique cars.
Larry was the son of the late Jack and Frances Berry and was also preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Berry.
He is survived by wife Judy Elaine Berry, son and daughter in-law Jason and Cindy Berry of Lula, Ga, grandson and wife Andrew and Amanda Berry of Gillsville, ga, Granddaughter and husband Blaise and Kayla Coleman of Tallassee. Granddaughter Kayla Forrester of Lula, Ga, Great Granddaughter Lillie Ann Berry, Eloise Victoria Coleman and Great Grandson Ezekiel Gordon Coleman, Brother and sister in-law Jackie and Denise Berry of Lula, Ga., Sister Becky Fortenberry of Gainesville, Ga. and a niece and nephews.
A private family burial was held.
Online condolences may be made at www.hillsidechapelfuneralhome.com
Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services 1190 McEver Rd. Gainesville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -