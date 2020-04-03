|
Mr. Larry O. Berry, age 70, of Gainesville, GA passed away Sunday, March 29th, 2020.
He was a lifelong resident of Gainesville, Ga and a member of Cane Creek Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband to wife Judy Elaine Berry for 52 years. As well as a loving father and grandfather who was loved by all who knew him.
He also enjoyed spending time with his family, and looking and talking about antique cars.
Larry was the son of the late Jack and Frances Berry and was also preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Berry.
He is survived by wife Judy Elaine Berry, son and daughter in-law Jason and Cindy Berry of Lula, Ga, grandson and wife Andrew and Amanda Berry of Gillsville, ga, Granddaughter and husband Blaise and Kayla Coleman of Tallassee. Granddaughter Kayla Forrester of Lula, Ga, Great Granddaughter Lillie Ann Berry, Eloise Victoria Coleman and Great Grandson Ezekiel Gordon Coleman, Brother and sister in-law Jackie and Denise Berry of Lula, Ga., Sister Becky Fortenberry of Gainesville, Ga. and a niece and nephews.
A private family burial was held.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2020