March 22, 1942-Feb. 27, 2019
Larry "Joe" Payne, age 76, of Oakwood, GA passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Frances Martin Payne and brother, Maurice Payne. He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Kathy Barnes Payne, Oakwood, GA; Children, Allen (Diane) Payne, Flowery Branch, GA, Scott (Amanda) Payne, Gainesville, GA, Lisa (Frank) Huners, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Allena, Josh (Brittney) Payne, Kerri, Cheyenne, Katelyn, Adam, Will, Alston; great-grandchildren, Zander, Sawyer, Kylie Belle; brother, Ricky Payne, Flowery Branch, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Payne was born March 22, 1942 in Gainesville, GA. He was retired from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, in Atlanta, GA as a technical equipment repair man after thirty-three and half years. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Flowery Branch, GA. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Lakeland Baptist Church in Buford, GA with Pastor Brian Rhodes officiating.
