Larry Savage
Died May 26, 2020
Larry Savage, age 74, of Lula, passed away Tuesday, May 26.
Larry was born July 15, 1945, to the late Harmon Savage and Althea Marie Cagle Savage. He was a beloved husband and father, devoted his life to his family, and was a hard worker. Larry was a member of Skitts Mountain Baptist Church and was a cattle and poultry farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Whitney Marie Savage.
His survivors include his wife, Janie Savage, Lula; his daughters, Jawanda Morrow, Clermont, Adrianne Savage, Lula, and Cynthia Hershkovich; his daughter and son-in-law, Eleshia and Bob Frasier, Alto; his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Charles Albertson, Clermont; his sister, Joanne Warwick, Cleveland; and his 7 grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Skitts Mountain Baptist Church. The Rev. Kyle Savage and the Rev. Mike Irvin will officiate. This will be a "Drive In" service, everyone should remain in their vehicles and tune their radio to 95.7 FM. Only the immediate family will be allowed inside the church during the service.
Immediately following the church service, everyone is invited to attend the graveside service at the church cemetery, maintaining social distancing.
The family received friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the funeral home. Social distancing was maintained during the visitation.
To share a memory or to leave the family a condolence please visit www.barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 28, 2020.