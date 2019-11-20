|
Laura Frances Campbell, 76, of Gainesville passed away Tuesday, November 19, at Gold City Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Keith Truelove will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday November 20 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, November 21, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Born on February 13, 1943 in Gainesville she was the daughter of the late Garnett and Lottie Fowler McDougald. Mrs. Campbell was a homemaker and a member of Greater Love Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell is preceded in death by her husband, John Douglas Campbell; brothers, Rev. Bill McDougald, Henry "Doc" McDougald, Raymond McDougald and O'Dean McDougald. Mrs. Campbell is survived by her daughter, Judy Daniels of Chestnut Mountain; sons, Travis Haynes of Auburn, Rodney Haynes of Winder; grandchildren, Chris Haynes of Gainesville, Melinda Cashwell of Gainesville, Shawn Haynes of Winder; great grandchild, Jacob Cashwell and a number of other relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 20, 2019