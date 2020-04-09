|
Mrs. Laura "Lynn" (Hammer) Lucas, age 74, of Flowery Branch, died Monday, April 6.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Lynn was born October 31, 1945, in Miami, Florida. She was the daughter of the late John Hammer and Laura (Howard) Hammer. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Hammer.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Louis (Bud) Lucas, Jr. of Flowery Branch; daughters and sons-in-law, Robbin and Bobby Morales of Miami, Florida; Tracy and Steve Cunningham of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Alexandrea Mulrooney of Pembroke Pines, Florida; son, Thomas Geroy of Elmira, New York; step-children, Andrew Lucas and Jennifer Barnes, grandchildren, Joseph Morales, Jennifer Morales, Kurt Lucas, Taylor Cunningham, Brandon Cunningham, Tyler Mulrooney, Drew Lucas, Veronica and Lucas Prieto.
She is also survived by her brother, John Wayne Hammer of Pelion, South Carolina and sister, Mia Cook of Laguna Niguel, California.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 9, 2020